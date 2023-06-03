Tears For Fears to play Austin's Moody Center this July

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — New wave fans will be "Head Over Heels" for this news: Tears For Fears is playing Austin's Moody Center this summer!

The band's The Tipping Point Tour Part II will kick off in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wrap up in Los Angeles, with a stop at Moody Center on Monday, July 17.

Registration for the artist presale has already ended, but the venue presale will run Thursday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. on the Moody Center's website and Ticketmaster.

All ticket sales are subject to availability.

In addition to their stop in Austin, Tears For Fears will make one other Texas stop, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in the Houston area on July 16.

See a full list of tour dates below:

6/23 Atlantic City, New Jersey – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

6/24 Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/26 New York City – Madison Square Garden

6/29 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

6/30 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

7/2 Saratoga Springs, New York – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5 Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/7 Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

7/8 Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/11 Franklin, Tennessee – FirstBank Amphitheater

7/13 St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

7/14 Kansas City, Missouri – Starlight Theatre

7/16 Houston – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/17 Austin, Texas – Moody Center

7/20 Denver – Ball Arena

7/22 Portland, Oregon – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/26 Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/27 Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

7/29 Sacramento, California – Toyota Amphitheater

8/1 Palm Springs, California – Acrisure Arena

8/2 Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl