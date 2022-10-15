SZA to perform in Austin next year, tickets on sale Friday

SZA will be touring 17 cities when her S.O.S American Tour kicks off on Feb. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — Grammy-award-winning artist SZA will be making two stops in Texas during her arena tour next year with special guest Omar Apollo.

SZA will be touring 17 cities when her S.O.S American Tour kicks off Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio. On the list of pitstops is the Moody Center in Austin, which is set for Thursday, March 9.

According to the release, this will be SZA's first time "playing venues of this size and debuting her latest album live to fans."

SZA will be debuting her new album, "S.O.S.," which was just released on Dec. 9.

She will also be making stops in Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Vancouver and others before ending in Los Angeles.

SZA has won several awards, including a 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Dou/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat. She was also Billboard Music Awards' Top R&B Female Artist and BET Awards' Best New Artist.

Venue presale for the show will be open for sale on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. General sale tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 16, at 12 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

SZA last performed in Austin in October during both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. In addition to surprising fans for an intimate gathering at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock, she also told fans during Weekend 1 of the festival that those who purchased tickets to her since-refunded 2021 show in Austin still held valid tickets. That show was canceled due to illness. KVUE has reached out to SZA's team for more information but has not heard back.