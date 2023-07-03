SXSW Weekend 1: Cool temps and rain chances Friday

SXSW begins on Friday. What you can expect as you make your way to the festival this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW) begins Friday, March 10, and will continue through the March 19. For the first weekend, eventgoers will want to be aware of the forecast because Central Texas weather is ever-changing, and there is potential for rain on the first day.

The front will be incoming late Thursday into Friday, with the majority of the rain brought with it occurring on Friday.

Through the morning hours of Friday, there will be a slight but widespread chance for rain. A few low-grade thunderstorms may also be possible.

If you are flying in Friday morning, this shouldn't disrupt air travel too much. Roadways might be slick if commuting to your hotel or to the festival.

Per the SXSW website, registration begins as early as 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Cloud cover, rain and northerly flow could keep Friday afternoon noticeably cooler than preceding days. High temperature may not exit the mid to upper 60s in a few areas.

Looking forward to the afternoon and evening, rain chances start to lower, but showers or isolated low-impact thunderstorms may still be possible. This far out from Friday, it isn't as easy to pin down the exact placement of rainfall.

SXSW's TV and movie screenings will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday. By that time, rain chances should be nodding off, with a generally dry night in store.

Throughout Thursday and Friday, trends on the European model favor the most rainfall to our north, potentially seeing about an inch of precipitation or less. This is subject to change in the coming days.

At this time, the European model keeps precipitation totals for the Austin just above a quarter of an inch. The American forecast model (GFS) is in agreement with that number. This gives the KVUE Storm Team greater confidence that Friday may not be a major washout, but rain chances will still exist.

This forecast will be updated as the start of SXSW inches closer. Here is an outlined forecast for the weekend: