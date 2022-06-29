South by Southwest Sydney? SXSW announces expansion to Southern Hemisphere

The event will take place in October 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW), the annual music, technology and innovation festival founded and based in Austin, on Wednesday announced it will be expanding to Sydney, Australia.

SXSW said it is hoping to gather "the world’s most inspired thinkers, creators and innovators for an exploration of the best in music, screen, gaming, technology and innovation" for its event taking place Oct. 15 to Oct.22 of next year.

"Like SXSW in Austin, SXSW Sydney will be a must-attend event for creators and professionals seeking to shape and discover future trends, emerging technology and access unrivaled networking opportunities," the festival said in a press release.

SXSW Sydney will be a collaboration between the NSW Government and Destination NSW. It will also be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987 in Austin, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique," said Roland Swenson, CEO and co-founder of SXSW. "The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together."

"SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals," said Geoff Jones, Group CEO TEG, event producer for SXSW Sydney. "Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content. I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the Managing Director of SXSW Sydney and thank the NSW Government, Destination NSW, and the team at SXSW for their foresight and support."

Registration is now open for industry professionals, talent, partners and more.