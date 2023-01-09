SXSW searching for volunteers: Here's how you can join the festival

Calling all Austinites that love SXSW!

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time for the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in March, and you can participate behind the scenes!

The almost month-long event highlights upcoming music, movies, technology and education across multiple disciplines all taking place in the heart of Austin. But without volunteers within the community, the event wouldn't be able to bring its shoes off the ground.

Any person that decides to volunteer for the event for a minimum of 24 hours during the month will receive the opportunity to attend either SXSW or SXSW EDU. Those that volunteer for under 24 hours will be able to join the Event Support Crew and experience the event during their shift.

SXSW will be hosting two volunteer calls at the Austin Convention Center in Room 18ABC on Jan. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. and Jan. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. for those that are interested in creating the event that takes over the city in March. The organization is offering three different volunteer positions, allowing flexibility for role choice and scheduling.

Within the three positions, there are over 20 different crews that support the production and operations for the event. The crews include:

Accessibility

Ambassadors

Stage crew

Registration

Exhibitions

Event transportation

Sessions

Technology

Prospective volunteers can register online, where you can choose to complete crew and shift selection or join the SXSW volunteer call. Slots for the online signup start on Jan. 9.