Austin musicians to rally for better pay at SXSW

Musicians have expressed frustration over what artists are paid for performing at the world-famous festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin musicians plan to push for better pay for artists performing at South by Southwest (SXSW).

The nonprofit Austin Texas Musicians, the Austin Federation of Musicians and the United Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) are supporting an Austin Parks and Recreation Board recommendation to the city council. The groups say the recommendation would cancel public use contracts with SXSW unless they pay musicians fairly.

In February, the UMAW sent a letter to SXSW, stating that, for at least a decade, the festival has offered its showcasing artists either a one-time payment of $250 – $100 for solo artists – or a wristband to attend the festival. According to the letter, international artists don't have that choice and are only offered a wristband with no possibility for compensation.

According to an analysis put out by the festival, the economic impact SXSW had in Austin totaled $280.7 million in 2022.

UMAW created a petition called "Fair Pay at SXSW," including a petition that was signed by hundreds of artists.

"The goal is getting artist higher payments from the festival brings in millions and millions of dollars," Joey DeFrancesco, an organizer UMAW, told KVUE in February.

When KVUE reach out to SXSW about the concerns earlier, the festival said it was reviewing its policy.

The musician groups plan to rally outside Austin City Hall at 5 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Board's meeting starts at 6 p.m.