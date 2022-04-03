SXSW partners with Nomi Health to provide free COVID-19 testing during festival

From March 6 through March 19, Nomi Health will provide free, on-site testing daily at three locations.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) has partnered with Nomi Health to provide free COVID-19 testing for the 2022 in-person conference, the first one since 2019.

Testing is free, but insurance information will be requested of individuals who have insurance coverage. No one will be turned away at the testing sites, regardless of insurance coverage, Nomi Health said.

Those looking to get tested at SXSW can do so at these locations:

March 6-19: Austin Convention Center (Exhibit Hall 2)

March 10-13: Wellness Expo at Palmer Event Center

March 13-19: Outdoor Stage on Lady Bird Lake

Operation hours for the sites can be found online.

“Providing quick antigen test results has allowed extraordinary access to SXSW events day in and day out, an option that wasn’t available prior to community testing and vaccinations. For attendees requiring a PCR result for travel, their on-site test results are sent by text or email within 24-48 hours.” Boe Hartman, Nomi Health Co-founder & CTO, said.

SXSW is requiring all credentialed participants to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative COVID-19 test. The documentation will be required to collect and maintain credentials. In Stages 1 through 3, credentialed attendees need to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of credential pick up.

