As business owners anxiously wait for SXSW to kick off, they're hoping their supplies arrive on time

Like many, the owner of BCE screen printing and embroidery is hoping his material arrives on time to fulfill all SXSW orders during a supply chain shortage.

AUSTIN, Texas — As business owners anxiously wait for the revenue from South by Southwest, they are hoping their materials will arrive on time, with supply chain issues plaguing the country.

According to SXSW, the 2019 festival brought in $355 million in total. This year, the gates are finally reopened for a flood of revenue, with SXSW returning in-person for the first time in three years.

Black Chapter Everything, or BCE, CEO Marques Devaughn is more than ready for its return.

"I am excited – new businesses, new opportunities," said Devaughn.

Those new opportunities are coming with new hurdles.

Black Chapter Everything is a one-stop shop for promotional material like screen-printed shirts and signs.

Devaughn said supply chain issues are affecting him in multiple ways.

For one, he had to raise his prices, which caused him to lose two significant SXSW clients.

"Now that the prices are higher than normal, they are like, 'Oh no, I can't do that,' or, 'This is not in my budget,'" said Devaughn. "The prices are not what they used to be."

Devaughn said the price of hoodies and other essential items has doubled, but the cost isn't the only issue.

"I need this," said Devaughn as he held a spray can in his hand. It's one of the main products in a screen printing shop.

Items like the aerosol cleaner are on backorder and shipping delays only add to his problems.

"Stuff is down to the wire," said Devaughn. "Stuff is getting here the day before or the day of, so it's tight."

It's tight, but better than not having SXSW hosting in-person events like the past two years.

"We have a motivation, hustle drive, business, so nothing is going to stop us," said Devaughn.

