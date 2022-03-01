x
SXSW

Beto O'Rourke included in final round of announced 2022 SXSW speakers

He joins Pete Buttigieg, Brian Eno, Ron Howard and others.

AUSTIN, Texas — SXSW has announced its final round of keynote and featured speakers on March 1. Fittingly, Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke was included in the list released on Election Day.

O'Rourke, listed as a featured speaker, joins fellow politician Pete Buttigieg. The final round of keynote speakers includes Nabil Ayers, Kevin Mayer with Michael E. Kassan, Maria Ressa and Michelle Zauner.

Here's the list of featured speakers announced Tuesday:

  • Pete Buttigieg 
  • Audie Cornish 
  • Brian Eno 
  • Brett Goldstein 
  • Ron Howard 
  • Brendan Hunt 
  • Gillian Jacobs 
  • Daniel Kwan 
  • Beto O'Rourke 
  • Nathaniel Rateliff 
  • Alison Roman 
  • Beatriz Luengo 
  • Ju’Niyah Palmer 
  • Priya Parker 
  • Marty Walsh 

The 2022 festival will be held in person for the first time in three years since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Festival-goers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. 

It starts Friday, March 11, and ends Sunday, March 20.

O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate running against current Gov. Greg Abbott, will speak in a conversation with The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith. 

The announcement of the final round of speakers means the full SXSW schedule is out. Look at the schedule online.

