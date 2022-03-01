Beto O'Rourke included in final round of announced 2022 SXSW speakers

He joins Pete Buttigieg, Brian Eno, Ron Howard and others.

AUSTIN, Texas — SXSW has announced its final round of keynote and featured speakers on March 1. Fittingly, Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke was included in the list released on Election Day.

O'Rourke, listed as a featured speaker, joins fellow politician Pete Buttigieg. The final round of keynote speakers includes Nabil Ayers, Kevin Mayer with Michael E. Kassan, Maria Ressa and Michelle Zauner.

Here's the list of featured speakers announced Tuesday:

Pete Buttigieg

Audie Cornish

Brian Eno

Brett Goldstein

Ron Howard

Brendan Hunt

Gillian Jacobs

Daniel Kwan

Beto O'Rourke

Nathaniel Rateliff

Alison Roman

Beatriz Luengo

Ju’Niyah Palmer

Priya Parker

Marty Walsh

The 2022 festival will be held in person for the first time in three years since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Festival-goers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

It starts Friday, March 11, and ends Sunday, March 20.

O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate running against current Gov. Greg Abbott, will speak in a conversation with The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith.

The announcement of the final round of speakers means the full SXSW schedule is out. Look at the schedule online.