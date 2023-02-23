SXSW will have free admission for 'Austin Industry Day'

Across the 247,052 square feet of the convention center, attendees can expect all kinds of exhibits, from life-size holograms to product demonstrations.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) will allow free admission to all visitors and attendees for Austin Industry Day on March 15.

The three-week-long conference is right around the corner, and SXSW announced that one day of the largest exposition will have free for the first-time ever for anyone that would like to attend.

The Creative Industries Expo, which will take placed at the Austin Convention Center from March 12-15, allows hundreds of exhibitors to showcase the best and brightest in technology, health, wellness, design and more in one space.

On the last day of the expo, anyone that wants to attend can and doesn't even need to look into getting a badge!

Across the 247,052 square feet of the convention center, attendees can expect all kinds of exhibits, from some that have life-size holograms to demonstrations of new products. There will be multiple "areas of interest," where attendees can go to panels, meet up with friends, lounge on couches and charge your phone, and more.

Additionally, there will be five "pavilions," which surround the five main themes of the expo. The pavilions will feature the following:

Innovation, which focuses on "diverse and dynamic trends" that will be seen in the future

Global, which explores "the full spectrum of worldwide initiatives, trends, creators and tastemakers"

Social Impact, which concentrates on "businesses that have implemented or built initiatives to secure a most positive impact" on society

Entertainment, which highlights designers, developers, artists and coders that "continue to capture the attention of the masses"

Health and Wellness, which focuses on "companies looking to improve a person's quality of life"

Find out more and plan your Austin Industry Day through SXSW's event calendar.