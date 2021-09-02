Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Bruce Perry to deliver opening keynote of virtual SXSW EDU

SXSW EDU will be held virtually March 9 through March 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — SXSW EDU has announced the keynote speakers for this year's virtual event – and one of them is a major name.

Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry, the co-authors of the upcoming book "What Happened to You: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing," will open the conference as the keynote session on Tuesday, March 9. SXSW EDU said Winfrey and Perry, a brain development and trauma expert, will explore the impact of childhood trauma and how to begin the healing process.

"When I first heard Dr. Perry speak about trauma-informed education, it served as a fundamental shift in the way I approached my school in South Africa. I knew I wanted to learn more, study more and share his work with as many people as I could. I look forward to our conversation at SXSW EDU with educators who understand the long-term impact of addressing trauma from this lens," Winfrey said.

"The more healthy relationships a child has, the more likely they are to recover from trauma and thrive. Relationships are the agents of change and the most powerful therapy is human love," Perry said.

Ron Reed, SXSW EDU's founder and executive producer, said the conference is committed to tackling issues the community faces daily. Reed said mental health and trauma are subjects that are top of mind to learners, educators and parents everywhere.

"We are honored to have Ms. Winfrey and Dr. Perry deliver the opening keynote at this year’s virtual event with such a critical discussion," Reed said in part. "SXSW EDU always aims to provide high-caliber presentations that capture the essence of what is influencing the state of education."

SXSW EDU describes itself as a conference and festival that "cultivates and empowers a community of engaged stakeholders to advance teaching and learning" through sessions, workshops, film screenings and more. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be held virtually from March 9 through March 11.