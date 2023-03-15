SXSW Community Concerts moved from Lady Bird Lake to Austin Convention Center due to weather

The annual 3-day series of concerts are free and open to the public.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) is moving its SXSW Community Concerts indoors due to possible severe weather.

KVUE meteorologists are tracking a strong cold front that arrives Thursday night with a risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center includes a majority of the KVUE area in the "slight" risk for severe storms for Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

The SXSW Community Concerts were scheduled to kick off Thursday night at Auditorium Shores, near Lady Bird Lake. However, due to the severe weather potential, Thursday's performances will be held in Ballroom A of the Austin Convention Center.

The new schedule for Thursday night is:

6 p.m. – Lucky Diaz

6:30 p.m. – Red Yarn & Aaron Nigel Smith

7 p.m. – Mega Ran

7:30 p.m. – SaulPaul

8 p.m. – Rosie Flores

8:30 p.m. – Thao Nguyen

The SXSW Community Concerts are held annually during SXSW. The 3-day series of concerts are free and open to the public.

Baba Kuboye, AJ Smith and The Zombies are scheduled to perform on Friday, March 17, and Moon Tower Brass Band, Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour, Blowcomotion!, Yes Ma'am Brass Band, Minor Mishap Marching Band and Dead Music Capital Band are scheduled to play on Saturday, March 18.

Learn more about the SXSW Community Concerts.

These concerts aren't the only performances being impacted by the inclement weather. Luck Presents announced Wednesday that the sold-out Luck Reunion event, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday.