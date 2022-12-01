South By Southwest wristbands on sale now for Austin-area residents

This year's music lineup features more than 1,200 artists from more than 50 countries.

AUSTIN, Texas — You can now get your wristbands for the South By Southwest music and film festival!

The wristbands cost anywhere from $120 to $150 and are limited to Austin-area residents. The billing ZIP code of the purchasing credit card will be used to verify. Festivalgoers can buy up to two wristbands, with each name required at checkout.

This year's music lineup features more than 1,200 artists from more than 50 countries. Film wristbands will get you access to more than 300 screenings.

Music and film wristbands also get festivalgoers access to SXSW Comedy showcases. Badge-holders get priority over wristband-holders at screenings and showcases, so it is recommended to show up early to can’t-miss events if you have a wristband.

Attendees will be required to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result. SXSW said it accepts all WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccinations and encourages the volunteers get booster shots as well.

Volunteers are asked to comply with current health and hygiene rules, and SXSW’s guidelines regarding masking, proof of vaccination, SXSW’s Health Pledge, and any additional policies in place at the time of the event, according to a release. That may or may not include COVID-19 testing.

Organizers are planning a hybrid festival for 2022 after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a virtual festival in 2021. This year's festival will reportedly include virtual elements alongside in-person events.

The music festival will run from March 14 to 20, while the comedy festival runs from March 14 to 19.

More information can be found on the SXSW website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube