Generative AI, climate change, food to feature at SXSW 2023

Thousands of people from around the world will head to Austin to see guest speakers, exhibits and live music. KVUE has a breakdown of what to expect.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest, now in its 37th year, will run in Austin from March 10 to March 19. Hundreds of musicians will be playing on stage.

"Bands from all over the U.S., all over the world, 75 different clubs – it’s going to be another fabulous March magic in Austin," said SXSW chief programming officer and co-president Hugh Forrest.

In addition to the music, there is the film and TV festival, conferences, comedians and exhibits.

"It always celebrates creativity in all its forms. Amazing to have so many creative people from so many industries," said Forrest.

Forrest said there will be something new this year.

“See a lot more content on AI and generative AI, since that's all in the news these days. We will see a lot more content on climate change solutions. We have an energy track this year, which we have never had before. More content on food," he said.

There are some free events as well.

"The Auditorium Shores content on Thursday, March 16, Friday March 17 and Saturday March 18 is free and open to the public, also an Austin Industry Day at the trade show or Creative Industries Expo on March 16," said Forrest.

