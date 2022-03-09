SXSW 2022: Where to grab some grub

With SXSW returning to Austin, festival-goers will have plenty of food options to choose from throughout the festival. Here are some spots to check out.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest (SXSW) is returning in-person for the first time since COVID-19 canceled the festival in 2020. The 2021 festival was virtual, so the city did not experience the normal influx of foot traffic.

With SXSW returning, festival-goers will have plenty of food options to choose from throughout the festival. Here are just a few recommendations to check out, courtesy of Eater Austin:

La Barbecue

La Barbecue serves up some tasty brisket, sausage, pulled pork, ribs and turkey, along with traditional sides. It's one of the best options in Austin for barbecue and is located at 2401 E. Cesar Chavez Street.

Veracruz All Natural

There are tons of taco places in Austin, and Veracruz All Natural is one of the top spots. All of their tacos are served on handmade tortillas with fresh salsas, and the outpost at the Line Hotel is convenient to festival-goers. Otherwise, you can check them out at 111 E. Cesar Chavez Street.

Nixta Taqueria

This option is a little further from Downtown Austin than the rest of the list, but it is well worth the commute. Located in Central East Austin, Nixta Taqueria is another spot with a creative menu of options for tacos and tostadas. Some of the options include a Beet "Tartare" tostada, duck carnitas taco, cauliflower taco, enchilada potosina and more. Check this place out at 2512 E. 12th Street.

Better Half

This all-day cafe and bar serves up tasty burgers, biscuits and Texas staples like chicken fried steak and redfish tortas, alongside cocktails, coffee and a wine list. You can find this spot at 406 Walsh Street.

Koriente

Koriente is a family-owned Korean-ish restaurant with great options for those craving simple, flavorful food with lots of vegetables. They are only open for to-go orders, pick-up orders (call ahead) or delivery orders through third-party services. Koriente is located at 621 E. Seventh Street.

Kalimotxo

Kalimotxo is a Spanish restaurant and cocktail bar with a flowing porrones, craft cocktails, and a delicious small plates menu. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services. Kalimotxo is located at 607 W. Third Street, #105.

Vaquero Taquero

Another taco joint. Seeing a theme here, yet? Austin loves its tacos. Located in Downtown Austin near "Dirty Sixth", Vaquero Taquero serves some of the meatiest tacos and gooiest quesadillas around! You can find them at 603 Sabine Street.

Buenos Aires Café

This is another solid spot to visit on the eastern side on Interstate 35. Buenos Aires Café is a casual Argentinian restaurant known for its plentiful tender grilled meats and empanadas. You can find them located at 1201 E. Sixth Street.

Fareground

At Fareground, Austin’s first and only food hall, you can enjoy some of the best restaurants and chefs in the city. The options range from Israeli cuisine at TLV to dumplings from Little Wu to French sandwiches from Austin Rotisserie, and more. The food hall is located at 111 Congress Ave.

LoLo

LoLo is a fun East Austin wine bar, where you can enjoy a glass on the patio with some tinned fish or baguette and butter. This spot is located at 1504 E. Sixth Street.

Suerte

Suerte is a Mexican-inspired spot with Eater Austin’s chef of 2018 Fermín Núñez. The menu focuses on masa, from suadero tacos (confit brisket and “black magic” oil), carnitas tlacoyo, to all the tortillas you can imagine. You can find Suerte at 1800 E. Sixth Street.

Via 313

One of Austin's staples. Via 313 is a Detroit-style pizzeria and food truck that offers rectangular pies topped with cheese, meats and vegetables. There are multiple locations throughout the city, including three in the downtown area: 1802 E. Sixth Street, 96 Rainey Street and 600 W. Sixth Street.

Uchi

Uchi is one of Austin's must-eat spots in town. This sushi restaurant has an incredible happy hour selection from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Even UT's Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey, shouted out Uchi as one of his favorite places to eat in Austin.

Odd Duck

Odd Duck offers magnificent large-format dishes, perfect for bigger groups looking to share meals. It is one of Austin’s most pleasurable New American-meets-Texas dining experiences. You can find them at 1201 S. Lamar Blvd.

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

Last, but certainly not least, there is Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, a Texas-influenced Japanese izakaya. Here you can enjoy fun dishes like a take on Frito pie with octopus fritters and hot pockets filled with brisket. For those with more adventurous taste buds, there is a more exotic and rarities selection, alongside yakitori, sashimi, smoked meats and a solid cocktail list. This spot is located on the east side at 2713 E. Second Street.

SXSW will run from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 20. For a one-sheet guide of everything you need to know about SXSW, click here.

