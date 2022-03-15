SXSW 2022: Ethan Hawke shares preview of new audio crime drama, 'FISHPRIEST'

The Austin-born actor said the gritty podcast series is best listened to "driving from El Paso to Santa Fe through the desert at night."

AUSTIN, Texas — Ethan Hawke is having a busy South by Southwest (SXSW).

The actor, who was born in Austin and has starred in several films from Austin director Richard Linklater, has two projects at the festival this year.

Chapter one of the documentary he directed about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, “The Last Movie Stars,” screened at the Paramount Theatre on Monday afternoon.

And on Tuesday morning, Hawke and Treefort Media’s Kelly Garner gave audiences a preview of their Audible podcast drama series “FISHPRIEST,” in which Hawke plays Tommy “Fishpriest” Barth, a bounty hunter and former undercover cop in the Bronx.

Hawke also has a role in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” which he alluded to a few times at the “FISHPRIEST” panel on Tuesday, if only to portray just how busy he’s been.

Because he’s been so busy with other projects lately, Hawke’s role in “FISHPRIEST” was recorded over a couple of days while he was shooting in Budapest, and you got the sense he only took the part after some persistence from the series’ producers.

The clips from the audio series that played for the audience at Tuesday’s SXSW event sounded like what you might expect a gritty crime drama set in New York City in 1993 to sound like. Despite the time constraints and distance, Hawke seemed to fall naturally into the role – not easy when you consider it was rehearsed over Zoom.

The actor is no stranger to the genre, most famously having played an LAPD officer in 2001’s “Training Day.” Hawke said he finds the role of the police officer fascinating because it touches on all different parts of society.

But “FISHPRIEST” is also a throwback to the old radio shows of the Orson Welles era. Hawke likened it to a Richard Price crime fiction novel.

The actor noted how when the audio clips would play for the audience, everyone would stare into the distance listening, not knowing where to look. As an actor, he found that element of the audio medium freeing because everything is imagined in your head, like a great novel.

Garner gave more insight into how the series was able to create that space in the listener’s imagination through the sound design, which was mostly recorded in the field in New York City. He said although the series is an audio drama, all the scenes were storyboarded like a TV show or movie in order to help capture what sounds would be needed.

As the event wrapped up on Tuesday morning with a Q&A, an audience member asked where the ideal space for listening to the series would be.

“Driving from El Paso to Santa Fe through the desert at night,” was Hawke’s answer.

Have your desert road trip mapped out because “FISHPRIEST” debuts on Audible May 19.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube