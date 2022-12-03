KVUE Review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' takes the audience on a wild ride

The film, directed by Halina Reijn, keeps you guessing until the very end.

AUSTIN, Texas — During the post-film Q&A at the South By Southwest (SXSW) world premiere of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," director Halina Reijn described it as "'Lord of the Flies' meets 'Mean Girls.'"

There's no better way to sum it up without spoiling something good. It's one of those rare films where you find yourself repeating, "You just have to watch it. Trust me."

But here's what we can say: this film is a wild ride that keeps you guessing until the very end.

It centers around a group of rich 20-somethings gathered for a "hurricane party" at one of their parents' mansions. They decide to play a game – the titular "Bodies Bodies Bodies" – and things go wrong. Very, very wrong.

The tone of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a little hard to describe. It's something of a horror-comedy because when it's funny, it's very funny and when it's bloody, it's pretty bloody. But it's a bit more of a psychological thriller with jokes. There are long stretches that operate solely on tension, as the characters manipulate each other and the writers manipulate the audience.

You get the feeling that these characters don't trust, or even like, each other that much from the start and it's hard for you to trust or like them either. In a lesser movie, that might be a bad thing, but in "Bodies Bodies Bodies," it's incredibly effective and aided by great performances and a claustrophobic setting.

In a scenario with no clear hero, anyone can be the villain.

And all that built-up energy is worth it. "Bodies Bodies Bodies" has a pitch-perfect climax and an even better payoff.

But you'll just have to watch it – trust us.

