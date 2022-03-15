SXSW 2022: How Austin's Central Command Center is keeping festivalgoers safe

"Whenever you get a lot of people together, it's important to make sure everyone is communicating."

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Central Command Center is a place where different types of law enforcement all sit together and monitor how things at the South by Southwest festival are going.

“What we have is all of our public safety agencies in one space, so we can help ensure that Austin is safe during spring festival season,” said Sara Henry with Austin Center for Events.

They don’t only have operations happening in that room.

“Additionally, one thing we activate for South by Southwest is the Public Assembly Enforcement Group. We have folks from police, fire, code and EMS. They’re out throughout the city again ensuring that what is in the plans is what is happening when they go out and check the facilities.”

VP of Facilities at South by Southwest Frank Schaefer said having this much security is important.

“It's a large event, and most large events that happen in Austin do this. The need is public safety – not because it’s inherently dangerous but because whenever you get a lot of people together it’s important to make sure everyone is communicating,” said Schaefer.

