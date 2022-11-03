x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
SXSW

SXSW 2022: Weather cancels Amazon Prime Video's 'Superheroes & Superstars Experience' Friday

The installation is scheduled to be set up every day through Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) is a rain or shine event, but that doesn't mean weather can't cause problems. On Friday, a major streaming platform was forced to cancel its installation due to strong winds.

Security outside Amazon Prime Video's "Superheroes & Superstars Experience" told KVUE's Brittany Flowers that the event has been canceled for Friday due to the weather. 

The installation, set up at 604 Driskell St., aims to allow fest-goers to experience the worlds of Prime's superhero show "The Boys" and "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," its new competition show hosted by Lizzo. 

"'The Boys’ invite you to power-up at Diabolical’s signature Vought A Burger stand then take a whirl on a Starlight’s Carousel of Dreams at Voughtland," the event's SXSW page reads. "Lizzo’s ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ will help guests prep for stardom with a relaxing glow-up and Lizzo-inspired cocktail at the supersized Juicebox bar."

While badge-holders won't be able to check out the experience on Friday, it is scheduled to be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

For the latest SXSW news, download the KVUE app at KVUE.com/app or visit KVUE.com/SXSW.

PHOTOS: SXSW 2022 - Day 1

1 / 11
John Gusky
Meow Wolf at SXSW 2022. Photo by KVUE's John Gusky.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Brittany Flowers on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

In Other News

SXSW 2022: Road closures, shuttle schedule