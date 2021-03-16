SXSW Online 2021: Here's what you need to know

The virtual festival started Tuesday, March 16 and will conclude on March 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — After being canceled in 2020, South By Southwest (SXSW) returned virtually in 2021. The virtual festival started Tuesday, March 16, and will conclude on March 20.

To register for SXSW Online, click here. SXSW is offering one pass that covers the entire event and gives you access to all the keynotes, sessions, screenings and showcases. The online pass costs $399.

KVUE has put together a guide on what to catch throughout the event:

Day 1

Sessions

Here is a look at the notable keynotes:

Film

"Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" premieres at 6 p.m., with a Q&A to follow. The limited-attendance screening is only available to view Tuesday night and spots are technically all reserved, so hopefully, you snagged a seat.

Music

Jazz re:freshed Outernational starts at 8 p.m. Award-winning London promoter Jazz re:freshed and producer British Underground have joined forces with recording space Abbey Road Studios to create a unique streamed showcase featuring new music from the UK’s explosive emerging jazz scene. It will feature rising British jazz stars Theon Cross, Noya Rao, Camilla George, Doom Cannon, Daniel Casimir & Tess Hirst and Richard Spaven.

How to watch

After getting your pass, tune in to the SXSW Online platform, which is accessible from your computer or mobile device. Chrome and Firefox are recommended, and Internet Explorer is not supported. The SXSW Online mobile app is available for iOS and Android. SXSW also will have connected TV apps for Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV.