Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to make appearance at SXSW

Politics will take center stage with several featured sessions this year, focusing on gender equity, LGBTQ laws, Roe v. Wade and gun violence.

AUSTIN, Texas — People will soon flock to Downtown Austin for South by Southwest (SXSW) to see all the different conference sessions, covering topics from cannabis to startups.

This year's list of featured speakers is growing for the 10-day event. The festival recently announced Second Gentleman of the U.S. Douglas Emhoff will be heading to Austin.

Emhoff will take center stage talking about gender equity and empowering women in leadership positions. He is set to speak on Wednesday, March 15, where he will deliver his speech on "gender equity and advancing rights and opportunities for women and girls in the United States and around the world."

Other featured sessions at SXSW will tackle big topics dominating U.S. politics. One featured session called "Don't be a Drag, Just be a Queen" will focus on anti-LGBTQ bills that have been introduced around the country.

Drag queens from "RuPaul's Drag Race" and The Trevor Project will come together to discuss the historical roots of drag and its cultural significance along with "why promoting self-expression is so important and how we can all help create a more accepting world."

Gun violence is another topic that will feature at SXSW this year, including a featured session called "The Kids are (not) alright: Gun Violence Terrorizing Youth of America."

This session will address youth trauma, activism and human rights issues affecting youth. Speakers of this session include gun violence activist Kim Snyder, Uvalde survivor Jazmin Cazares, human rights activist Erica Ford and Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL).

The overturning of Roe v. Wade will also be a hot topic of discussion at SXSW. The featured session, "Data Privacy after Roe v. Wade," will dive deep into the issue of privacy for people seeking reproductive care.

Experts on this panel will talk about ways to "protect users' privacy and access to information at this critical moment for reproductive rights."