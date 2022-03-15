CryptoQueen | Paris Hilton says she's set to perform surprise DJ set during SXSW Tuesday night

The heiress kept mum on the location, but maybe tweeted some clues as to where she could be heading.

AUSTIN, Texas — The stars may be blind, but Paris Hilton is setting her sights on Austin!

The singer, actress and heiress teased fans on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying she was heading to Austin for a surprise performance during South by Southwest (SXSW) along with the hashtags #CryptoQueen and #Sliving.

"So I'm about to take off to Austin, Texas," she said in the video. "I am going to be a surprise DJ at a really fun party tonight. Cannot wait. It's tech weekend."

While she may have posted her tease on Tuesday – which is notably not the weekend – signs do suggest that Hilton will be performing Tuesday night.

In her video, she gives a shoutout to Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged pseudonym of the creator(s) of Bitcoin, which makes sense as Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and NFTs have been a hot topic throughout the festival.

And while the singer does not reveal where she'll be making her appearance, one Twitter account suggests she's been booked at a party hosted by "The Sandbox," described as an "immersive digital experience," from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Green Light Social.

That tweet also says RSVPs are available online. When redirected, it requests a $10 payment to access its guide. KVUE reached out to The Sandbox and Green Light Social to confirm the legitimacy of the tweet's claims. A spokesperson for The Sandbox confirmed the information is accurate.

On its website, The Sandbox is described as a "community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain."

Hilton is also not listed as a featured performer on SXSW's official schedule so, at this point, time will only tell where and if Hilton pops up.

BIG NEWS!! @TheSandboxGame invites you to Enter The Metaverse - an immersive digital experience with guest appearance and DJ set by @PARISHILTON!!



March 15 (9pm-1am) at @greenlightatx



RSVP @ https://t.co/ThTlzh92wn#SXSW pic.twitter.com/mflWNa0Hjs — atxconcert (@atxconcert) March 15, 2022