North Italia's Pi Day festival is just what you 'knead'

AUSTIN, Texas — Restaurant North Italia is gearing up for a South by Southwest festival takeover in Austin that will take place Sunday, March 12, through Tuesday, March 14, to celebrate one of its favorite holidays, Pi Day.

Over the course of those three days, the team will be dishing out free food and drinks, including 3,141 slices of pizza, as well as free tattoos, free entertainment, including a BMX stunt show on Pi Day, and more.

Chris Carter, North Italia’s senior training manager, said the restaurant, with two locations in Austin, will be taking over various locations near the festival. North Italia street teams will roll up on branded Vespas to surprise unsuspecting festivalgoers with 175 free pizzas per day.

On March 14, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the team will host a commemorative Block Party at 415 E. Seventh St. where they’ll be serving up more free pizza, including a Pi Day special Texas BBQ Brisket pie, mini budinos, charcuterie cups and mocktails.

The team has tapped a highly specialized team of BMX riders to “wow” the crowd with a stunt show featuring a “Globe of Dough” and a flurry of flips, jumps and tricks that they’ll be performing throughout the event. Plus, North Italia has enlisted local tattoo artists to design a collection of 10 limited-edition, free tattoos that’ll be available for a select number of guests.

North Italia's two locations include The Domain and downtown on West Second Street. More information on the pop-ups can be found on its website.

