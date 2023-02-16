Musicians union asking for more pay for performers at SXSW

The UMAW campaign believes all artists should be paid at least $750 for performing at the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Some bands playing in South by Southwest (SXSW) feel they should be paid more, and a campaign has been started to help artists achieve just that.

"The goal is getting artist higher payments from the festival brings in millions and millions of dollars, "said Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) Organizer Joey DeFrancesco.



DeFrancesco helped create the campaign "Fair Pay at SXSW" as a way to get more compensation for both local artists and artists traveling from around the country who maybe struggling.

"Adding up how high gas is now, how high housing is now, how high food costs are, to get down there and how little they are compensated," said DeFrancesco.



One of the bands playing during the three week-long event is The Ophelias, and they have band members that will be traveling to Austin from Cincinnati and New York to play. This will be the band's second time playing at SXSW.

"Everyone is in the same space endless amount of bands, music, people, friends you haven't see in a million years everyone is playing shows and such good music in the same space." said Spencer Peppet, member of the Ophelias.

Peppet said SXSW is great for exposure, because people from all over the world will be able to see her band perform. But, Peppet believes that there should be some changes toward the festival, including artist pay. According to Peppet, bands are currently being paid $250 to perform at the festival, and solo artists are paid $100.

"Every person there is being underpaid, so it is really hard to work for everyone financial," explained Peppet.

Peppet said everything from lodging to food starts to add up for the performers, especially if they are traveling from a far distance. The large amount of costs led Peppet's band to sign the campaign by the UMAW.

The UMAW campaign believes all artists should be paid at least $750 for performing at the event.

"When you take into consideration all the numbers, we do think this is a fair ask, and we wouldn't ask something that isn't fair," said Peppet.

Hundreds of bands have signed the petition.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube