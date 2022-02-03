Going to a mural installation could get you access to a secret SXSW concert

Mint Gold Dust and an Austin non-profit have partnered to install murals in the SXSW Convention Center. By attending the event, you can gain access to a concert.

AUSTIN, Texas — NFT marketplace Mint Gold Dust and Illustrative Space have partnered with non-profit Austin Muralist Collective HOPE Campaign. The collaboration will create 10 unique murals to display at the SXSW convention center and geo-drop digital artworks throughout Austin.

In addition to the murals, Illustrative Space is launching Proof of Presence (PoP) on March 11. A PoP is a NFT token or credential which is awarded to "fans, audiences and crowds who 'check-in' at any art installation, concert, mural, or augmented reality sculpture."

Some of the token rewards include access to gated events, exclusive communities and NFT airdrops from their favorite artists.

The first 250 visitors that claim a PoP token at the mural event will get access to an exclusive live performance at Something Cool Studios on March 13. A special guest from Mesh Records will be there, and local artist Miles Starkey will paint a mural live during the event.

The mural installation event is on March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center. Make sure to "check-in" in order to claim your reward.

Users can check in through the Illustrative Space's browser application.

Mural artists include Kimie Flores, well-known Austin mural and tattoo artist, jiminail, everydayresearch, ULOANG, Starkey Miles, Helena Martin, Olive Oil Crew and Sadé Channel. A complete list can be found on the website.

