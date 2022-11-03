Meow Wolf brings immersive art experience to SXSW

One piece features a city glowing with color. Another has mountains with peep holes for people to look into. Each section has a QR code to learn more about the art.

AUSTIN, Texas — Meow Wolf is known for other-worldly interactive art installations, and for the next few days, SXSW attendees have the chance to experience a taste of what the art collective has to offer.

Meow Wolf has teamed up with immersive audio company Spatial to bring an exhibit to The Sunset Room in downtown.

The creative producer, Jax Delaney, said the Meow Wolf team worked on the exhibit for months leading up to SXSW.

“The purpose of this is to help reunite people with their lost ideas and reunite them with their own subconscious artist ideas,” said Delaney.

As you walk into the exhibit, you’re immersed with lights and sounds. You’ll see detailed islands, sunken junk and buoys all with their own story. Each one had teams of people from Meow Wolf that came together and worked on them collectively.

One piece features a city glowing with color. Another has mountains with peep holes that people can look into. Each section has a QR code to learn more about the art piece.

“There’s many miniature worlds that have been built inside each one. And then there’s a story that goes along with that. So when you come, make sure to scan all the QR codes because you’re going to get this story and narrative as you transport throughout the stream” said Delaney.

The exhibit is a representation of lost ideas, and the creators hope to inspire attendees to think about their creative ideas as well.

The Meow Wolf experience is open March 11 through March 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14.

