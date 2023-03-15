ICON, Liz Lambert to unveil first 3D-printed outdoor performance pavilion at The Long Center

The pavilion will be unveiled as part of a South by Southwest event on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Earlier this month, hotelier Liz Lambert announced she was joining forces with Austin-based ICON to reimagine and rebuild a 21-acre campground hotel in Marfa.

According to a release from ICON, the relocation and expansion of El Cosmico to more than 60 acres showcases new architectural approaches "made possible by large-scale 3D-printing including domes, arches, vaults and parabolic forms."

Now, to celebrate that announcement, the teams involved with El Cosmico have partnered with The Long Center for the Performing Arts to bring "a taste of El Cosmico" to Austin in the form of the first 3D-printed performance pavilion.

ICON said the pavilion "parallels and reflects architectural design themes –cosmic organizations, perfect geometries and organic forms – planned for the new El Cosmico" and "extends some of these themes into a single, sculptural piece that serves as a landmark and a gathering space for culture, community and the city in the heart of downtown Austin."

"Austin is witnessing history in the making with the world’s first and only 3D-printed performance pavilion. This state-of-the-art stage will offer a central community gathering place with unparalleled access to the arts, thanks to our collaboration with local innovators, ICON and Liz Lambert, and globally renowned architecture firm, BIG," said Cory Baker, CEO of The Long Center.

"The Hartman concert lawn at the Long Center offers the best view of Austin’s skyline and, now, this new outdoor venue in such a vibrant area will help us further our mission of being the city’s most diverse performing and cultural arts hub," Baker continued. "On this much-needed new platform, we look forward to showcasing a variety of perspectives and voices that represent and appeal to our growing community.”

She is a partner of MML Hospitality. In Austin, MML Hospitality's portfolio includes Austin Proper Hotel & Residences, Ski Shores Café, Pecan Square Cafe, Swedish Hill, Lou's Austin, Joann's Fine Foods, Pool Burger, June's All Day, Jeffrey's Restaurant and Bar, Josephine House, Clark's Austin, Elizabeth Steet Café, Perla's Seafood & Oyster Bar, Lamberts Downtown Barbecue and more.