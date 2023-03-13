Climate change panel at SXSW aims to highlight efforts for sustainability

As more businesses work to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, the interest around saving the planet is growing.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — There was a packed house as Texas-based environmental film group EarthX Film hosted "A Party for the Planet" at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Fighting climate change is always a topic at SXSW, but even more so this year as many businesses voluntarily work to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

This concept was highlighted as people filled the 3TEN event space Sunday. The event previewed multiple upcoming climate change documentaries, "Winter's Eve" and "Future Forward."

In addition to the documentaries, there was also a panel featuring experts discussing climate storytelling and activism. Experts at the panel included Scientist Alysa McCall, Writer and Photographer Max Lowe and Filmmaker Ondi Timoner.

EarthX Film Festival Director Hayley Nenadal said climate change is becoming more of a hot topic as more people experience it.

"It's not just south by this doing it," said Nenadal. "I saw it at Sundance. It's happening at Tribeca. It's really, really hopeful and awesome to see. I think that people are just starting to pay attention. I think people are also finding creative ways to tell a story that's not just like 'the Earth is melting.'"

On Tuesday, March 12, at KVUE News at 10 p.m., KVUE Investigative Reporter Daranesha Herron will explore the voluntary carbon market. The market is a growing trend among larger companies that are striving to improve sustainability. In some cases, businesses will buy "carbon credits," also known as "offsets," to meet carbon emission goals.

The growing concern is that the market is primarily unregulated and some fear that it could do more harm than good if the government doesn't add any regulations to it.

Daranesha Herron on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram