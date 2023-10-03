Austin couple launches 'Save the Artists' at South by Southwest

"We're so excited to be some of the first people to tie physical art assets to digital assets," said Micah Pearman, one of the founders of "Save the Artists."

AUSTIN, Texas — From painting himself silver to painting on canvass, "Chacasso," as he is lovingly known, and his wife, Micha Pearman, are launching a platform aimed at helping artists.

It's an idea that couldn't be more "Austin" if it tried.

"We’re so excited to be some of the first people to tie physical art assets to digital assets," said Pearman.

Pearman and Chacasso's lives are engulfed by three things these days: love, technology and art.

"We have found ourselves in this moment in time where art and tech have absolutely merged and had a baby," Pearman said.

Seven years ago, Austinites could find Chacasso posed on South Congress Avenue posing for tips. This is how he said he "kept the lights on" at home. After a brutally hot summer painting and posing, Chacasso said he looked around and knew there had to be another way to make a living as an artist.

"I saw people selling art [on South Congress Avenue]," said Chacasso. "I looked at my wife and told her, 'Babe, you know I'm an artist, right?'"

"We'd only been dating a year and I hadn't seen his art yet," Pearman said.

Overnight, Chacasso had painted five new paintings to show his then-girlfriend, now-wife.

"I said, 'Oh my gosh … We're going and selling these,'" Pearman said.

Pearman and Chacasso began selling Chacasso's art on South Congress Avenue, eventually full-time. Now the two have a gallery in Bee Cave at the Hill Country Galleria, called Flip'N Art. At the gallery, the couple paints, refurbishes recycled frames, builds on a community of artists and prepares for the launch of their platform.

It's their humble beginnings and knowledge gained through the process of becoming full-time artists that, the couple says, is why they're launching "Save the Artists."

It's where art meets tech.

"This is the first-ever token-gated art project," Pearman said. "What that means is – we’re building, not a company."

Through the Save the Artist platform, artists sell their art and services with a cryptographic asset attached – also known as a NFT, or non-fungible token. The NFT allows the artist to not only track where their art is hanging and who has purchased it – but also allows the artist to receive royalties on the piece, turning it into residual income for the creator.

The platform launches at South by Southwest on March 10. It's welcome to artists of all kinds.

"Artists come in a variety of flavors," Chacasso said. "From culinary artists to healing arts to musicians to painters, in fact – everyone’s an artist.”

This is also a chance for artists to be exposed and hired in one organized place – something Chacasso said he needed when he started making art his career at just 14 years old.

"Just so many different dynamics as an ignorant kid trying to navigate these waters," Chacasso said. "Do I zig? Do I zag? Do I go right? Do I go left? All the while trying to live life and provide for yourself.”

Pearman said they want to give back to Austin’s artists with their platform.

"Art changes your life," Pearman said. "It lifts you up. It breathes. It’s like windows into the world."

All artists are encouraged to go to the Save the Artists website for more information on how to be involved.

The "beta-launch," as the artist couple calls it, of Save the Artists will include a scavenger hunt for art with all proceeds benefitting local Austin artists. It's a community effort that allows scavenger hunters to nominate an artist to be part of the onboarding process of the Save the Artists platform.

Pearman and Chacasso will be at Allens Boots for South by Southwest.

