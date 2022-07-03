Austin City leaders and local businesses prepare for SXSW return

Austin Center for Events (ACE) and City leaders hosted a SXSW pre-event news conference prepping locals on what to expect for its in-person return.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin says it's prepared to welcome back an in-person spring festival season this year. City leaders are announcing the preparations that are currently underway to ensure a safe experience for festivalgoers.

In a press conference on Monday morning, Mayor Steve Adler praised the return.

"For the next two weeks, South by Southwest is the pulsing heart of Austin, Texas," said Mayor Adler.

Although Austin has dropped down to Stage 2 COVID-19 guidelines, Austin Public Health officials are asking festivalgoers and locals to continue to wear masks indoors for two more weeks to ensure safety throughout festival season and spring break.

SXSW coordinators say they've been preparing for the return of this event as if the city was in Stage 5 guidelines.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon is urging drivers to be aware of street closures, barricades and heavy police presence later this week.

"Our overall message to the public and what we're asking is please be patient," said Chacon.

Local businesses are preparing for the big uptick in foot traffic as well during SXSW.

"We've rearranged almost the entire store from how it previously was. We've bought new mannequins. We're really just trying to put our best foot forward. This is a really important time for Austin, and it's the first time we've been able to do it in a couple of years," said Ach Fontenot, assistant manager at Austin Rocks.

It's the long-awaited return of a city-loved event, as SXSW will soon be making a comeback and bringing revenue to local businesses.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram