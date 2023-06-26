Local musicians rally in Austin to demand fair pay for SXSW performances

Austin's Parks and Rec board approved a resolution to recommend the City stop giving the festival special treatment to host events at City-owned spaces.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, members of the Austin Federation of Musicians and local artists came together to rally for fair pay during South By Southwest.

The rally was ahead of a meeting by the City's Parks and Recreation Department, which took up and approved a resolution regarding the City's allowances of public land for the festival.

Several of the musicians at the rally told KVUE if the festival can't pay what they feel are fair wages, they feel the City shouldn't give them any "freebies," they say.

The current rate musicians get paid to be an official artist at South By Southwest is $100 for solo artists and $250 for bands.

Austinite Sarah Hall is a harpist. She said artists can choose between that payout or a wristband for the festival, and the low pay takes a toll.

"You have to figure out your music, you know, get everybody in rehearsals, you have to rent rehearsal space. It's so much more," said Hall.

The resolution recommends the City stop giving the festival special treatment to host events at City-owned spaces, until the pay rate changes. It was unanimously approved by the board.

"The City waives fees for South By to use their public land, and this is just asking them to stop doing that so South By has a little bit more incentive to actually listen and pay," said Hall.

Hall said festival organizers have justified low pay by offering exposure and other opportunities that come from gigs, but as SXSW has grown, musician Guy Forsythe said that deal isn't as sweet.

"Every year for about 20 years, I've gotten to play South by Southwest. And then at a certain point it became obvious to me that I wasn't getting paid what I'm worth because I had a really good understanding of what I'm worth," said Forsyth.

He said he loves this festival but wants to see those that make it what it is feel like they're getting what's fair.

"South By Southwest is so good for the city in general. Everybody is making money, except it seems, the talent, the musicians," said Forsyth.

A spokesperson for SXSW told KVUE in a statement on Monday night:

"Our purpose at SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals. As an industry event, showcasing at SXSW provides indispensable networking, mentoring, and career development opportunities that are not a part of standard consumer-focused festivals.

"It is essential for us to continue to provide opportunities that make the most impact in supporting the thousands of artists who come to Austin every March. We are grateful to the music community — from industry executives and production workers to the artists themselves — for creating such a unique atmosphere in Austin in March."

