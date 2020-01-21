AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 South by Southwest Festival is just around the corner and if you want in, wristbands will be going on sale Wednesday.

The music wristbands will give you access to the SXSW Comedy Festival and the SXSW Gaming Expo. The comedy festival will be from March 15-21 and the gaming expo will be from March 19-21. The music portion will take place from March 16-22.

The wristbands will be $149 each and are limited to Austin area residents.

"Individuals may purchase one wristband for themselves and one for another person whose name must be provided at the time of purchase," SXSW explained. "Online purchase requires a credit card with a billing zip code in the Greater Austin area."

A list of those zip codes is available here.

RELATED:

Judd Apatow's 'The King of Staten Island' to open 2020 SXSW Film Festival

Showtime documentary series on Greg Kelley case to air this spring

SXSW 2020 looking for volunteers

The tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday. To purchase tickets, go here.

In 2019, the annual festival brought in a whopping $355 million to the City of Austin. That's the highest economic impact the festival had in years, organizers said.

WATCH: KVUE REWIND: Behind the scenes at SXSW 1989

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Aaron Watson, Eli Young Band among acts playing at 2020 Rodeo Austin

Georgetown family being sued by neighbor over playscape for terminally-ill son

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting near Austin's Colony, Travis County deputies say

Texas teen won't be able to walk at graduation unless he cuts his locks