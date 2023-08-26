Starlight Soiree returns to The Domain

Going into its second year, the event will benefit UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum.

AUSTIN, Texas — The annual Starlight Soirée event returns to The Domain on Oct. 5, benefiting the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum.

Tickets are currently on sale, with a portion of proceeds directly benefiting the sculpture garden and museum.

Situated at the Century Oaks Terrace, guests are invited to the event that will feature a curated menu including small bites of appetizers, entrees and desserts from more than 15 local restaurants. Among those are Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Maggiano’s Little Italy, True Food Kitchen, The Dirdie Birdie, AK, a Hotel Bar and Z Tejas.

From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., attendees can listen to live music by Plush, as well as experience a variety of other events, including prize giveaways.

Tickets are available now for a limited time with admission starting at $100 and $150 for VIP. General admission tickets will go on sale Sept. 2, with the ticket cost at $125 and $175 for VIP.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

