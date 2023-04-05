'Star Wars' fans in Austin gather to celebrate 'May the 4th'

May 4th has become the unofficial "Star Wars Day" across the country.

AUSTIN, Texas — May 4th has become a big day for Star Wars fans.

May 4th, or rather “May the fourth be with you," has unofficially become known as "Star Wars" day across the country.

Fans dressed as well-known characters like Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi converged at a celebration at the Holocron Toy Store in North Austin.

Holocron is the one the largest Star Wars toy stores in the country. The store sells everything from lightsabers to vintage action figures of characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

"These go back to 1981, maybe before. They started the toy lines after the first movie 'A New Hope,' so they're mostly from the 'Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi' ear from the originally trilogy," said Sean Fleck, an employee at Holocron.

Many Star Wars fans like Michael Barajas came with his young son and had a blast at Holocron on Thursday.

"I think he loves it. He's watched all of the Star Wars films with us, ever since he was born. He came on May 26th- right after May the 4th," Barajas said.

In addition to all the fun with the characters, The 501st Organization helped collect toys for the Peter Mayhew Foundation. The toys donated will go toward the young patients at Dell Children's and Texas Children's Hospital.

"We show up and give them the toys and adds a bright spot to their day," said Sherri Ray of The 501st Organization.

