Stand-up paddlers participating in 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser

More than 200 paddlers were expected to begin the 21-mile course on Lake Austin Monday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of people are paddling with a purpose Monday morning to raise money for a good cause.

Flatwater Foundation, an Austin-based nonprofit that provides access to mental health services for those affected by cancer, is hosting its annual Tyler's Dam That Cancer fundraising event on Monday.

More than 200 stand-up paddlers are expected to complete a 21-mile course on Lake Austin, starting at Mansfield Dam and ending at Tom Miller Dam. The paddlers were set to take off beginning at 7 a.m.

This year, the paddlers pledged to raise a minimum of $3,000 each for Flatwater Foundation. One hundred percent of the proceeds of the event go to the nonprofit.

According to a press release, to date, the annual event has raised over $4.9 million in support of families touched by cancer. Last year’s event, despite its scaled-back nature due to the pandemic, raised over $860,000 for Flatwater Foundation.