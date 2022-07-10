Activists to gather for 'Snatch 'Em by the VOTE' rally in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Women's March ATX organizers and other activists will gather Saturday morning for a rally meant to send a message to political leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C.
The "Snatch 'Em by the VOTE!" rally will be held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The rally is one of hundreds being organized across the country this weekend.
Women's March ATX is leading the rally and says it is being held to "demand that rights for women, communities of color, LGBTQIA+, people of multiple faiths, and people with disabilities be protected." The group said those rights include reproductive rights, gun violence prevention and voting access.
The following speakers are scheduled to appear at the rally:
Paxton Smith - abortion rights activist and musician
ViennaATX - 13-year-old advocate for health care and abortion rights
Adri Perez - organizer and co-founder of the Fronterizx Fianza Fund
Taylor Treviño - Austin regional organizer for Jolt Action/Jolt Initiative
Dru Tigner- deputy executive director over campaigns and partnerships at Planned Parenthood Texas Votes
Kristen Herring - Sunrise ATX and Pro Choice with Heart ATX
Olivia Julianna - political strategy specialist at Gen-Z for Change (keynote speaker)
