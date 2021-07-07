KVUE partnering with Salvation Army for Day of Giving on Thursday

KVUE is joining the Salvation Army as a media partner for the event. The organization’s goal is to raise more than $500,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Salvation Army is hosting its Day of Giving on Thursday, July 8, to raise money for Central Texans in need.

John Paul DeJoria and JP's Peace, Love and Happiness Family Foundation are the presenting sponsor. The goal of the event is to match their gift of $250,000 to raise more than $500,000 during the Day of Giving.

KVUE is joining the Salvation Army as a media partner for the event.

Donations can be made online, via text or over the phone. The phone number for the live phone bank is 512-605-1410. Community members can text “GIVE” to 512-598-5979 to donate by text.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help answer phones and collect donor information. To sign up for a 2.5-hour shift, visit the Salvation Army's website.