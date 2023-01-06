Round Rock to host second-ever Pride festival this weekend

LGBTQ+ Texans say that some of the laws passed this legislative session targeted them. Many feel Pride events like this one are needed now more than ever.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Typically, LGBTQ+ Pride month is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan.

Austin hosts its parade and festival in August so that the city doesn't have to compete with other cities' events. But some other Central Texas cities are kicking off their celebrations this weekend.

The City of Round Rock is one of the first, hosting its second-ever pride festival on Saturday.

"We have evolved into a full-fledged organization, with a board and IRS nonprofit status and quite a following," said Richard Parson, founder of Round Rock Pride.

Parson said Round Rock Pride had a successful first year, with about 5,000 people attending. This year, organizers expect an even bigger turnout.

"This weekend, we expected to be just as vibrant, just as busy, just as big," Parson said. "It's only normal for the second one to be even more enthusiastic, with the word being out that it was such a success for the first time."

Parson said they'll have different vendors, food trucks and performances by the Austin Gay Men's Chorus and drag queens. The mayor and city council will also present a Pride proclamation showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are very proud to have our city supporting us," Parson said. "Round Rock is a low-key type place. We don't have a lot of stirring up of a lot of things. And so we've had a very quiet, inauspicious start and, at the same time, full of enthusiasm and full of excitement."

LGBTQ+ Texans say that some of the laws passed this legislative session targeted them. Many feel Pride events like this one are needed now more than ever.

"Those voices are not representational of the vast majority of the community," Parson said. "I think our legislators have forgotten that they don't represent everybody and that most people, first of all, are on our side or don't care. Don't see a problem."

The Round Rock Pride event will start a 3 p.m. in Centennial Plaza on Saturday.

Bastrop Pride will also be hosting several events this weekend, and Pflugerville Pride is hosting its festival on June 10.

