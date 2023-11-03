Rodeo Austin kicks open its gates for first full day of events

After a concert on Friday night, Saturday kicked off the first full day of Rodeo Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The gates to Rodeo Austin officially opened Friday night, but Saturday kicked off the full first day of classic rodeo events. From carnival rides to live music, and of course fun food combinations, there is something for the whole family.

"Come out and enjoy our fairgrounds … just enjoy the food vendors, corn dogs, you know, funnel cakes. There's fun for everybody," said Dauphen Jackson, Rodeo Austin president.

One young rodeo guest said she is looking forward to her sweet treat.

"Ice cream. I'm an ice cream girl," said Penelope, rodeo attendee.

But the main attraction of the day was the animals, and some young guests were excited to see these live animals.

“I pet it, and then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh it's alive,'” Penelope said.

Although the pros took the rodeo floor at night, during the day we got to see some junior talent at Mutton busting. Mutton Bustin Mania takes place in the Wild West Tent every Saturday of Rodeo Austin at 3 p.m., for kids aged 5 to 7.

After seeing the turnout for the first full day of rodeo, Rodeo Austin is confident it will be close to the attendance it had last year.

"Last year we had the largest attended event in Austin," Jackson said, "455,000 people attended our event, so we hope to match that and exceed that. We're looking forward to the next two weeks of great weather and a fun time for everyone."

But the president of Rodeo Austin said the most important part of the event is making it a family affair.

The rodeo runs from March 10 to 25. You can find the full schedule and ticket details on the Rodeo Austin website.

