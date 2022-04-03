Rodeo Austin announces 2023 dates

Here's when you can head out to the rodeo next year!

AUSTIN, Texas — Mark your calendars! Rodeo Austin just announced the dates and competitive schedule for the 2023 rodeo on Thursday.

Be ready to grab those boots and cowboy hats to head to the rodeo between March 10-25, 2023. The Cowboy Breakfast is set for March 3 and BBQ Austin is planned for March 3-4.

The rodeo also includes a carnival, entertainment and more, but details regarding those events have not yet been announced.

Here is the tentative schedule of competitive events for the coming rodeo:

March 3 - BBQ Austin, Ag Mechanics Contest arrival and in place

March 4 - Ag Mechanics Contest judging

March 9 - Market Steer arrival, Beef Skillathon, Market Steer classification

March 10 - Market Steer Show (British, Shorthorn, Brahman, ABC and AOB Black)

March 11 - Market Steer Show (AOB Red, AOB other color), Grand Champion Steer selection

March 12 - Junior Breeding Heifer arrival

March 13 - Junior Breeding Heifer Show - Wave 1

March 14 - Junior Breeding Heifer arrival

March 15 - Junior Breeding Heifer Show - Wave 2

March 16 - Market Poultry arrival/sift, Market Poultry Show

March 17 - Market Lamb & Goat arrival, Sheep Skillathon

March 18 - Market Lam & Goat show, Ultimate Scramble Championship

March 19 - Youth Robotics Challenge

March 20 - Poultry Judging Contest

March 21 - Market Barrow arrival, Swine Skillathon

March 22 - Market Barrow Show

March 23 - Market Barros Show

March 24 - Livestock Judging Contest

March 25 - Youth Auction, Gold Stirrup Horse Show

For more details about the events and rodeo, visit the Rodeo Austin website.

