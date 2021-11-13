Peppermint Parkway returns to COTA this holiday season

The holiday experience is back this year and features two new holiday villages and plenty more attractions and activities starting later this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Peppermint Parkway is back at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this holiday season and organizers say is bigger and better than before.

The drive-thru holiday experience returns with more than 6 million lights brightening the night sky, live characters, dancing elves, roller skating snowflakes and even the Grinch. Hosts Pepper and "Mint" will also return this year as they travel down COTA's Tunnel Road to deliver their letters to Santa.

In addition to the familiar faces two new holiday villages, ONEderland and Twinkle Trail, are being added for guests to enjoy. The first is described as "a whimsical world of giant illuminated mushrooms mixed with mesmerizing mosaic sculptures" and the latter as "a dazzling golden display of dancing lights that is sure to leave guests breathless."

Guests will also have the opportunity get their picture taken in the Mistletoe Kissing Booth, travel to the top of the COTA Candy Cane where guests can see the illuminated parkway and Austin skyline, and ride the Twinkle Trams, an open air shuttle taking groups through the parkway.

Santa will also be in attendance, of course, and guests will be able to snap a photo with him and even write him a letter.

“We are excited to bring back Peppermint Parkway and make it bigger and better than ever,” said COTA’s Managing Director of Events & Hospitality Courtney Young. “Guests can explore Peppermint Parkway from the inside of their cars or enjoy the festivities at Peppermint Plaza to snap a photo with Santa, steal a kiss from that special someone, and deliver their Christmas lists to Santa himself!”

A new 15-minute nightly show, the North Pole Palooza, will have performances at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. and will feature Rockette-style performers before the crowd is invited to join them on stage for the Santa Shuffle.

Guests will also get to experience rides and food trucks at Peppermint Plaza.

The holiday drive-thru experience starts Nov. 26 and ends the day after Christmas on Dec. 26. Ticket packages start at $35 and are on sale now at COTA and online. To buy tickets or to learn more about all of the attractions that will be available, visit the event website.