LIST: Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees

A year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, with sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leading the way with 11 nominations.

The 10 movies up for best picture are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Austin Butler in "Elvis"

in "Elvis" Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

in "The Banshees of Inisherin" Brendan Fraser in "The Whale"

in "The Whale" Paul Mescal in "Aftersun"

in "Aftersun" Bill Nighy in "Living"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

in "The Banshees of Inisherin" Brian Tyree Henry in "Causeway"

in "Causeway" Judd Hirsch in "The Fabelmans"

in "The Fabelmans" Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

in "The Banshees of Inisherin" Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett in "Tár"

in "Tár" Ana de Armas in "Blonde"

in "Blonde" Andrea Riseborough in "To Leslie"

in "To Leslie" Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"

in "The Fabelmans" Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Hong Chau in "The Whale"

in "The Whale" Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

in "The Banshees of Inisherin" Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best animated feature film of the year

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

Joel Crawford and Mark Swift "The Sea Beast" Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger "Turning Red" Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Achievement in cinematography

"All Quiet on the Western Front" James Friend

James Friend "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" Darius Khondji

Darius Khondji "Elvis" Mandy Walker

Mandy Walker "Empire of Light" Roger Deakins

Roger Deakins "Tár" Florian Hoffmeister

Achievement in costume design

"Babylon" Mary Zophres

Mary Zophres "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Ruth Carter

Ruth Carter "Elvis" Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Shirley Kurata

Shirley Kurata "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" Jenny Beavan

Achievement in directing

"The Banshees of Inisherin" Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert "The Fabelmans" Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg "Tár" Todd Field

Todd Field "Triangle of Sadness" Ruben Östlund

Best documentary feature

"All That Breathes" Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov "Fire of Love" Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman "A House Made of Splinters" Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström "Navalny" Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best documentary short subject

"The Elephant Whisperers" Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga "Haulout" Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev "How Do You Measure a Year?" Jay Rosenblatt

Jay Rosenblatt "The Martha Mitchell Effect" Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison "Stranger at the Gate" Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Achievement in film editing

"The Banshees of Inisherin" Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen "Elvis" Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Paul Rogers

Paul Rogers "Tár" Monika Willi

Monika Willi "Top Gun: Maverick" Eddie Hamilton

Best international feature film of the year

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Germany

Germany "Argentina, 1985" Argentina

Argentina "Close" Belgium

Belgium "EO" Poland

Poland "The Quiet Girl" Ireland

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová "The Batman" Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Camille Friend and Joel Harlow "Elvis" Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti "The Whale" Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Volker Bertelmann

Volker Bertelmann "Babylon" Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz "The Banshees of Inisherin" Carter Burwell

Carter Burwell "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Son Lux

Son Lux "The Fabelmans" John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

from "Tell It like a Woman" Music and Lyric by Diane Warren "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

from "Top Gun: Maverick" Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

from "RRR" Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best motion picture of the year

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Malte Grunert, Producer

Malte Grunert, Producer "Avatar: The Way of Water" James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers "The Banshees of Inisherin" Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers "Elvis" Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers "The Fabelmans" Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers "Tár" Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers "Top Gun: Maverick" Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers "Triangle of Sadness" Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers "Women Talking" Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Achievement in production design

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper "Avatar: The Way of Water" Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole "Babylon" Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino "Elvis" Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn "The Fabelmans" Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best animated short film

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud "The Flying Sailor" Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby "Ice Merchants" João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano "My Year of Dicks" Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It" Lachlan Pendragon

Best live action short film

"An Irish Goodbye" Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Tom Berkeley and Ross White "Ivalu" Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan "Le Pupille" Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón "Night Ride" Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen "The Red Suitcase" Cyrus Neshvad

Achievement in sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte "Avatar: The Way of Water" Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges "The Batman" Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson "Elvis" David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller "Top Gun: Maverick" Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Achievement in visual effects

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar "Avatar: The Way of Water" Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett "The Batman" Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick "Top Gun: Maverick" Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Adapted screenplay

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Written by Rian Johnson

Written by Rian Johnson "Living" Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Written by Kazuo Ishiguro "Top Gun: Maverick" Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks "Women Talking" Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Original screenplay