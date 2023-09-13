Olivia Rodrigo to play Austin's Moody Center in February

Rodrigo will be supported by Chappell Roan for the Austin stop of the "Guts World Tour."

AUSTIN, Texas — No need for "Jealousy, Jealousy," Austin Olivia Rodrigo fans – the popstar has announced her upcoming tour, and a stop at the Moody Center is on her list.

Rodrigo announced her "Guts World Tour" Wednesday morning, including a stop at Moody Center on Feb. 28. Chappell Roan will open for Rodrigo on the Austin stop of the tour in support of her recently-released sophomore album, "Guts."

Verified Fan registration for Rodrigo's tour is open now through Sunday, Sept. 17, at 9 p.m. The Fan Registration sale will begin Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m.

Rodrigo will make two other Texas stops, one at the Toyota Center in Houston Feb. 27 and one at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 1. She will be supported by Roan, The Breeders, Pinkpantheress and Remi Wolf, depending on the tour date.

See a full list of "Guts World Tour" U.S. dates below:

2/23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

2/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

2/27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

2/28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

3/1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

3/2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

3/5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

3/6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

3/8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

3/9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

3/12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

3/13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

3/15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

3/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

3/19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

3/22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

3/26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

3/29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

4/1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

4/5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

"Guts" was released to critical acclaim on Sept. 8 and was proceeded by two top 10 singles, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?” According to Variety, “Vampire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the youngest artist to debut three No. 1 hits on the chart, behind “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U" from her debut record, "Sour."