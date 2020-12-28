Need party ideas for New Year's Eve? Here are some safe, virtual options to ring in 2021

There's even an event planned by Snoop 'D-O-double G'.

AUSTIN, Texas — The year 2020 has been one we'll all never forget, granted.

And it's understandable you'll want to celebrate the new year and leave 2020 in the rear view mirror.

But, with the COVID-19 pandemic surging during the holidays, we wanted to provide you with some virtual options to ring in the new year. Here's a list of virtual events going on that you can attend from the comfort of your household.

Austin's New Year is the City of Austin's Official New Year's Eve Celebration, a virtual event featuring eight local bands playing in local, iconic venues. Among the artists scheduled to play are Shakey Graves, Parker McCollum, Gina Chavez and more. Here's how to watch:

ATXN YouTube: www.YouTube.com/AustinTexasGov

City of Austin Facebook: www.Facebook.com/AustinTexasGov

City of Austin Instagram TV: www.Instagram.com/AustinTexasGov

Online: www.ATXN.tv (AXTN1 in English)

Cable TV: Spectrum channel 6, Grande Communications channel 6, U-Verse channel 99

Starting at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Snoop Dogg is scheduled to host a free virtual celebration. The celebration will feature a live Snoop Dogg performance, appearances from Snoop's fellow Go Big Show judges Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and show host Bert Kreischer, surprise cameos by Snoop's illustrious friends and more!

RSVP to be notified when the party goes live.

Here you can enjoy a New Year's Eve Virtual Experience with multiple breakout rooms, international acts, trivia and a balloon drop.

Korean boyband BTS and other artists will perform in a virtual show put on by the band’s management company, Big Hit, outside Seoul. The event will be headlined by BTS and feature other K-pop artists such as NU’EST, GFriend and ENHYPEN. Fans from around the world will be able to tune in via Weverse.

Belgian mega-festival Tomorrowland is hosting an online bash this New Year’s Eve, featuring David Guetta, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and DJ Snoopadelic. Tickets are being sold on its website here.

YouTube is hosting its own ‘hello 2021’ show, a virtual celebration featuring J Balvin, Dua Lipa, YG, Karol G, Emma Chamberlain, Dude Perfect, Demi Lovato, hosts Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid and more. Viewers in the Americas will also be able to enjoy performances from YG and Kane Brown, plus ‘contributions’ from RuPaul and Matthew McConaughey.