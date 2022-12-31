LIST: Austin New Year's Eve 2023 events and parties

From family-friendly events to all-night parties, there are a lot of ways to ring in the new year in Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Believe it or not, 2023 is almost here! As 2022 winds down and we all look ahead to what the new year will bring, you may be looking for a way to celebrate this New Year's Eve.

Luckily, from family-friendly events to all-night parties, there are a lot of ways to ring in the new year in Austin.

Below are a few events geared at being fun for the whole family:

Staying up until midnight can be difficult. That's why Beerburg Brewing is throwing a New Year's Eve party for folks a bit more acquainted with the other 12 o'clock. The brewery's "Noon Years Eve" festivities will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will include a glitter bar, a photo booth and live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Beerburg Brewing, located at 12476 Fitzhugh Road

The folks at Beerburg Brewing aren't the only ones getting the party started early on Saturday. The Austin Public Library will also host "Noon Years Eve" events at its Little Walnut Creek, Yarborough and Ruiz branches.

The "party for people who get sleepy" will feature story time, crafts, games and more. At the Little Walnut Creek branch party, there will even be a sparkling cider toast!

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Little Walnut Creek branch (835 W. Rundberg Lane), Yarborough branch (2200 Hancock Drive) and Ruiz Branch (1600 Grove Blvd.)

St. Elmo Brewing Company is hosting a daytime dance party on Saturday starting at noon. DJ ChiknBiskit will be spinning kid-friendly tunes from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Miss Jellybean will be on-site for face painting and balloon animals and the brewery will ring in the new year at 4 p.m. with a balloon drop and a champagne toast.

When: noon to 6 p.m.

Where: St. Elmo's Brewing Company, located at 440 E. St. Elmo Road G-2

The City of Austin will host its annual "Austin's New Year" event at Auditorium Shores on Saturday from 6 p.m. until midnight. This year's event will feature performances by psychedelic-cumbia band El Combo Oscuro, soul singer Taméca Jones, local drag troupe Extragrams and genre-spanning band The Texas Gentlemen.

Ten food trucks will be on-site and, for the first time, beer, wine and champagne will be available for purchase in a designated beer hall.

In years past, the city has set off fireworks at 10 p.m. But this year, the firework show will take place right at midnight to ring in 2023. Learn more.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight

Where: Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, located at 800 W. Riverside Drive

If you're looking for a sober way to ring in the new year, the "Glow in the New Year" event at Pease Park might be the event for you!

The event – hosted by The Phoenix, Communities for Recovery, Recovery ATX and the Pease Park Conservancy – will feature live music by Kady Rain, giveaways, glow sticks, dancing and more.

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Tudor Cottage/Terrace in Pease Park, located at 1100 Kingsbury St.

Planning to leave the kids with a sitter? Here are just some of the New Year's Eve parties happening around Austin: