AUSTIN, Texas — Nature Nights are back just in time for summer!

Families can enjoy free nights of fun at the Lady B. Johnson Wildflower Center and learn a bit about nature while they're at it. They'll be able to explore with plants and animals as they get their hands a little dirty.

Here's a look at the 2019 Nature Nights schedule:

June 13: Geology, Fossils & Caves

Rocks are some of the best storytellers because they show us what came before with their layers and fossils. Families can witness how this first hand and learn more about fossils and caves at this Nature Night Thursday.

WATCH: 2,500 attend 'Cave Day' at Wildflower Center

June 20: Life on the Prairie

Priaire ecosystems are very beautiful, but they're also important and threatened in Texas. You can learn more about the flowers, grasses and critters that support these scenic landscapes.

June 27: Birds of Prey & Reptiles

Feathers, scales and tails, oh my! Soar to a new level learning about the creatures of the land and sky, including snakes, hawks, owls and more.

Each of these events will take place for free from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Nature Nights, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Dine inside the original home featured in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ in Kingsland

Austin man accused of leading police on chase, striking ambulance

Teen who died in crash on SH 130 in Georgetown was ejected from car, city says