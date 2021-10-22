National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2021 is on Saturday, Oct. 23. Several Central Texas law enforcement agencies are hosting events for residents to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
The Travis County Constables are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to arrange multiple drop off areas. The event is free and anonymous.
Each location is a drive-thru collection site. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A list of precincts participating is below:
Constable Precinct 2
10409 Burnet Rd. Suite 150
Constable Precinct 4
4011 McKinney Falls Parkway #1100
Constable Precinct 5
1003 Guadalupe St.
The Kyle Police Department is also partnering with the DEA and SouthWest Water Company for a Drug Take Back Day event. The drop off will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kyle Police Department on Front Street.
Controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials and pet medications will all be accepted.
The purpose of the event is to help “prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by ensuring that prescription drugs are not misused and do not end up in the wrong hands,” according to a press release.
According to the DEA’s Take Back Day website, there are several other collection sites open form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. Here’s a list of other locations and law enforcement agencies participating:
- Cedar Park Police Department
- Lakeway Police Department
- Buda Police Department
- Pflugerville Police Department
- Leander Police Department
- Round Rock Police Department
- Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
- Marble Falls Police Department
- New Braunfels Police Department
