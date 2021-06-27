Mueller farmers market expands, moves to branch park pavilion

Dozens of vendors lined up inside and outside of the Branch Park pavilion for the first time on Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've ever strolled through the Texas Farmers Market in the Mueller development on Sundays, you know how busy it gets.

Now, they're taking all that growth to a new space. On Sunday, City leaders joined Texas Farmers Market workers to cut ribbon outside of the new Branch Park Pavillion located off of Aldrich Street.

The farmers market will still take place in Mueller, but now it's located across from Kerbey Lane. Local farmers with fresh produce, flowers, herbs and spices set up tents inside the pavilion and wrapped around on all sides.

KVUE caught up with a couple vendors like Nicole Deninger, the owner of Tough Mother Apple Cider Vinegar. Deninger hopes that usual customers will be able to find them in their new location and that everyone will have enough space to be comfortable.

"We think the expansion is great. We love the fact that the community at the farmers market is growing and we appreciate the opportunity to be out here but not 100% how we feel being so close together," said Deninger. "We had a lot more room under the hanger, but I think this will maybe bring a bigger sense of community and have more people walking through in front of our booths so hopefully its a good opportunity."

The Texas Farmers Market at Mueller is every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.