SAN ANTONIO — Monster Jam is returning for its first-ever summer event in San Antonio.

The family-friendly event featuring 12,000-pound monster trucks will take place on July 6 at the Alamodome.

Tickets cost $15 and go on sale to the public on May 7 via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Alamodome Box Office; a pre-sale period until May 6 is available to those who sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer.

Fans who'd like the opportunity to get up close to the action and drivers can purchase a Pit Party pass.

Monster Jam stopped in San Antonio in January of this year. A press release for Monster Jam says the event's return will " bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with racing, two-wheel skills, and freestyle competitions."