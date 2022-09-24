Modern Nirvana Summit returns to Austin for its third year

The third annual Modern Nirvana Summit kicked off in Austin on Friday. The summit welcomes health enthusiasts near and far to experience a new sense of community.

AUSTIN, Texas — An annual wonderland for spirit junkies and health enthusiasts, Modern Nirvana Summit is back in Austin for its third year.

Sponsored by Leela Quantum, the summit took place on Friday at the Palmer Events Center.

Whether you are new to wellness, spirituality and meditation, or an experienced yogi and biohacker, the Modern Nirvana Summit allows guests to discover new practices, listen to transformative talks with world-renowned thought leaders, meet a community of more than 1,000 wellness lovers and connect face-to-face with top wellness brands and experience their products firsthand.

The summit was hosted by actress and UN Ambassador Kat Graham, award-winning journalist Frank Elaridi and breathwork instructor Bryant Wood.

Guests could also enjoy treatments from HigherDose, a women-founded infrared technology company, and Braintap, an app and headset that "optimizes your brain’s potential." In between activations, ticket holders could sample supplements, skincare and beverages from brands like Fable and Mane, Tru Kava, Radical Roots, Wizard Sciences, Akasha Sacred, Troscriptions, ROOTS and more.

This year, ticket holders also receive an exclusive copy of The Modern Nirvana Oracle Deck one month ahead of its official release.

The summit includes special guests and speakers Toni Garrn, Sadhguru, Alyson Charles, Dr. Patrick Porter, Kiran Krishnan, Dr.Christina Rahm, Luke Storey and Dr. John Lieurance. Alongside the speakers, live energetic healings take place from gurus.

